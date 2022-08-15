Ethiopia’s Success in GERD Source of Inspiration for African Countries: Adviser of Water & Energy Minister

Addis Ababa August 15/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia’s Success in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project is a source of inspiration for African countries to use their natural resources in a fair and reasonable manner without causing harm to other countries, Advisor of Minister of Water and Energy, said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Member of Parliament (MP) and Advisor to the Minister of Water and Energy, Mohammed Al-Arousi said that the achievement in the Renaissance Dam so far is an indication of the determination of the Ethiopian people and their development ambition in the country.

Ethiopia’s success in the third filling of GERD is considered as an incentive to provide more development in the country, he noted.

Mohamed Al-Arousi indicated that the project benefits not only for Ethiopia, but also includes the region, adding that Egypt and Sudan are the first beneficiaries of GERD in reducing silt in Sudanese dams and increasing electrical and agricultural production, as well as prolonging the life of the Aswan Dam in Egypt and to moderate the flowing water levels.

He further affirmed that the Renaissance Dam project is also a source of inspiration for African countries that were affected by colonialism and a turning point for countries to use their natural resources in a fair and reasonable manner without causing harm to other countries.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the completion of the third filling and the start of electricity generation from the second turbine of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam last week.

Accordingly, the process was carried out in a smooth manner without causing harm to Egypt and Sudan as the GERD is a development project that connects countries with electric power.

Launching the electric power generation of the 2nd turbine of GERD last week, the Prime Minister said Sudan and Egypt should understand that Ethiopia has no intention to cause harm on the downstream countries other than to meet its electric power need.