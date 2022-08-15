China Keen to Deepen Cooperation with Developing Countries for Mutual Prosperity

Addis Ababa August 15/022 /ENA/The Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister of China, Hua Chunying said China will deepen its cooperation with developing countries for mutual prosperity.

The assistance foreign minister made the remark at the opening ceremony of China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) 2022 program.

The event was held in Beijing under the auspicious of the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA).

During the occasion, Hua Chunying said that China has all along been a member of the big developing country family, and standing with each other through thick and thin.

“We shall never forget that it is our brothers and sisters in Asia, Africa, and Latin America who helped restore the lawful seat of the People’s Republic of China at the United Nations. Today, China is on a better footing. It will do its best to help, so that we all can have a better life,” she added.

She further stated that “we hope to achieve common development through hard work. People in all countries are entitled to choose their own development paths, and deserve a better and happier life,”

Hua pointed out “as China believes that not a single Chinese should be left behind on the journey toward common prosperity, no country should be left behind in our common pursuit of greater development.”

She also said “we developing countries have a common purpose, and our hearts are closely linked,” while stressing “the world today still faces many risks and challenges, and we need to jointly respond with unity and cooperation.”

Speaking on the opening of CIPCC, Hua Chunying stated that since 2014, the CPDA has been dedicated to developing the CIPCC, to build a platform for the media from Asia, Africa and Latin America to observe, understand and study in China.

In the past two years, due to COVID-19, the Center had to suspend its in-person programs, but it has never stopped its work on the “cloud”, she said.

Adding it, the “cloud center” has opened a virtual window for the media of developing countries to see and feel the pulse of China’s development.

However, this year, overcoming challenges from the pandemic, the Association launches the CIPCC’s in person session and on-site visits, she noted.

Finally, she wishes all the journalists to have both a pleasant and productive stay in China.

It’s noted that 75 journalists from 55 African countries, Asia and Latin America are currently participating in China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) 2022 Fellowship.

The trainings, among others, include on China’s socio-economic development, diplomacy, culture, science and techno1ogy.