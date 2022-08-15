Japan Donates over 86,000 USD to Jigjiga Medical Worker Vocational Training Center

Addis Ababa August 15/022 /ENA/ The government of Japan has signed a grant agreement of 86,584 USD to assist the expansion of Jigjiga Medical Worker Vocational Training Center in Somali regional state through the Japanese Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Japanese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ito Takato and Dr. Abdulahi Abdi Mohammed Executive Director of Human Concern Organization, a local non-governmental organization working in Somali region, signed the agreement.

The assistance aimed to accommodate the growing number of health professionals in Jigjiga Health Science College, who are needed in the town with increasing population growth.

Under the project, one classroom block of four rooms with furniture, one latrine and one warehouse room will be constructed at the Jigjiga Health Science College that will accommodate more than 900 new health care professionals particularly of nurses and midwives.

The implementation of the project expected to result in the increase of knowledge and health practices of individuals and local communities in Somali region.

The project will further support systems to improve the technical capacity, knowledge, skills and understanding of health care professionals particularly through training of nurses and midwives.

It was learned that Japan has implemented over 400 projects across Ethiopia since the GGP was introduced in 1989 focusing on community development through supporting needy communities in areas of education, vocational training, access to water and sanitation, economic growth, health, food security, among others.