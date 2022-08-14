PM Abiy Says Somali Region Cluster Farming Output is Remarkable

Addis Ababa August 14/2022 /ENA/Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Somali region cluster farming output is remarkable.

Prime Minister Abiy pointed out that the Fafen Zone wheat belt has been reviewed today.

”We reviewed the Fafen zone wheat belt today on which more than 127k hectares of wheat is being farmed with expectation of more than 8 million quintals to be harvested.”

This is an example of productivity in prior forgotten areas, the premier said.

He further recommended that these efforts need to be built upon and expanded. “Our thinking and engagements need to be fully diverted to productivity and development.”

It is to be recalled that the government of Ethiopia has been working to enhance wheat import substitution by intensifying the domestic wheat production in various parts of the country.