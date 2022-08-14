PM Abiy Inaugurates Dire Dawa Free Trade Zone

Addis Ababa August 14/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has today inaugurated the Dire Dawa Free Trade Zone, which is believed to improve Ethiopia’s entire economy by boosting the import and export trade of the country.

The establishment of free trade zone is one of the initiatives set in the 10-year perspective development plan of Ethiopia.

Dire Dawa is selected to be the first free trade zone due to its proximity to ports, market potential and huge cargo gravity as well as suitability for multimodal transport and logistics operation.

The Free Trade Zone is also aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as well as realizing regional integration.

Logistics time and cost reduction, efficiency, growth in trade competitiveness, attracting FDI, impact on urbanization and industrialization, and boosting the entire economy are among the benefits to be attained from Dire Dawa Free Trade Zone, it was learned.

It was also indicated that additional Free Trade Zones will also be established in other parts of the country and Special Economic Zone too.