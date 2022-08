Addis Ababa August 13/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today, 13 August, 2022, planted trees in Harar as part of the green legacy program.



In his official Facebook page, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said: “On the night of this year’s green program, we left our footprints in the place where nature revealed the results of our green footprint movement.”

Abiy also noted: “Harar is the place of love and peace.”