Council of Ministers Approves Establishment of National Special Economic Zones

Addis Ababa August 13/2022/ENA/ The Council of Ministers has passed today a bill that allows the establishment of national special economic zones in the country.

According to a statement of the Office of the Prime Minister, the council discussed the draft policy document on National Special Economic Zone and the introduction of digital identification system in Ethiopia.

During the discussion, the council emphasized the contribution of international and regional trade links to the economic development of the country.

It also recognized that the linkage between global and regional trades is important to create an enabling environment for Ethiopia to become an active participant and beneficiary as the trade relationship is expeditiously expanding and developing.

Furthermore, the council noted that special economic zones also play a vital role in improving the export system of the country, increase Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and create wide employment opportunities in the sector.

The establishment of zones would help to establish a system for the expansion of dry ports and smooth logistics services in the main trade corridors of Ethiopia. Hence the draft bill was unanimously approved by the council, it was learned.

The other draft proclamation the council discussed was the digital identity bill.

According to this draft bill, establishing a reliable digital identification system in Ethiopia is important to citizens and residents living legally in the country.

In addition to streamlining and simplifying the services provided in both the social and economic sectors, the digital identity bill would enhance the credibility of services and ensure transparency and accountability.

It is also expected to allow for having a uniform, reliable and modern technology-based digital identity system that can be used nationwide. The Council of Ministers referred this bill to the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) for approval.