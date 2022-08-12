State Minister, U.N East African Humanitarian Coordinator Discuss Cooperation

Addis Ababa August 12/2022/ENA/ Foreign Affairs State Minister Birtukan Ayano and United Nations East African Humanitarian Coordinator, Daniel Endres, held talks about enhancing cooperation today.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussion focused on enhancing cooperation on addressing humanitarian assistance in different areas of the country.

During the discussion, the state minister briefed the humanitarian coordinator about the ongoing efforts of the government regarding the distribution of humanitarian assistance to affected regions in the country.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to address the challenges, she urged partners and humanitarian agencies to scale up cooperation and the much-needed humanitarian support.

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator, on his part, praised the continuous effort and commitment of the government in addressing the issue and called on the efforts to be strengthened.

The two sides also discussed about how to expand humanitarian assistance to different parts of the country and agreed to work in close partnership to address the issues.