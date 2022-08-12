President Sahlework Says GERD Achievements Signify Strength of Unity

Addis Ababa August 12/2022/ENA/ The achievements made on the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) signify what Ethiopians can realize if they stand together, President Sahlework Zewde said.



Speaking at the topping out of the third feeling of the GERD today, President Sahlework said GERD is the face of the ‘champion Ethiopia’ that represents a “can-do attitude”.

If Ethiopians stand together, they can achieve a lot in deed, she said.

“Our dam is an Ethiopian dam which doesn’t represent a gender, religion or ethnic group or color,” she said, adding it represents the Ethiopian unity, It shows what Ethiopians can achieve if they stand together.

This day is special for many generations of Ethiopians as building a dam on the Nile River was a faraway dream, she said.

However, even during those times, both in legend and real history, Ethiopians have always wished and aspired to build a dam on the Nile river, she noted.

This dam will help us boost cooperation with other Nile basin countries, she said, adding it will open a wide diplomatic door to work with others.

The president thanked all Ethiopians at home and abroad who contributed their part in various ways including by providing money from their meager income for the construction of the dam.

She also thanked all the workers who are engaged in the construction of GERD by withstanding the harsh environment to make this dam a reality.