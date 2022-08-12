DPM&FM Says GERD Achievements Affirmed Fair, Scientific Design

Addis Ababa August 12/2022/ENA/ The historical success Ethiopians have made in the Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) has affirmed its fair and scientific project design, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen said.



Demeke made the remark at a ceremony held in connection to the third filling of GERD today.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated all Ethiopians for the successful accomplishment of the third filling stating that GERD has been approaching its final chapter despite the various predicaments.

The achievements so far registered in the construction of GERD through withstanding any kinds of manmade pressures demonstrates the strong collaboration and endurance of the Ethiopian people, he added.

The rhetoric being disseminated by others to create suspicion about the project is baseless, he said noting that the progresses made thus far during the first, second and third round fillings of GERD have also proved this.

He also urged all to stand together for a shared development as the natural resource is enough for everyone in the region.

However, he underscored that any attempts of exploiting the natural resource by excluding other rightful parties and putting pressures that affects the rights of Ethiopia are unacceptable.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs called on others to strengthen their cooperation to utilize the resources for equal benefits.

The Abbay water has now started to flow over the top of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam for the third time.

Accordingly, the height of the middle part of this mega-dam reached 600 meters above sea level and the left and right sides were 611 Meters.

It is to be recalled that he second turbine of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has started early power generation on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Sahle-Work Zewdie and other senior government officials.