Ambassador Muktar Presents Letter of Credence to President of South Africa

Addis Ababa August 12/2022 /ENA/The new Ambassador of Ethiopia to South Africa Muktar Kedir, presented his letter of credence to the President of South Africa, Ciril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

During the event, Ambassador Muktar remarked that the long standing and historic relations between Ethiopia and South Africa should further be enhanced.

He said Ethiopia was a second home for various liberation fighters including the renowned former president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

President Ciril Ramaphisa in the same manner expressed gratitude for Ethiopia’s contribution during the time of liberation struggles of South Africa and assured the Ambassador to work closely to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas including trade, investment as well as in other economic spheres.