Addis Ababa August 12/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced today that Ethiopia has successfully attained its third filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The Abbay water has now started to flow over the top of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam for the third time.

Accordingly, the height of the middle part of this mega-dam reached 600 meters above sea level and the left and right sides were 611 Meters.