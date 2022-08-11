GERD Second Turbine Starts Generating Power

Addis Ababa August 11/2022/ENA/ The second turbine of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has started early power generation today in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Sahle-Work Zewdie and other senior government officials.



The second turbine has currently started a capacity of generating 375 MW , it was indicated.

During the occasion, Prime Minister Abiy thanked all pertinent actors for the successful accomplishment of the project as per the plan.

Congratulating all Ethiopians for their continued contributions to this grand national project, the Premier pointed out that the successes registered so far demonstrates the fact that Ethiopia’s prosperity will inevitably be realized.

GERD Project Manager, Kifle Horo said on the inaugural ceremony that currently the total civil construction of the project has reached 95 percent while the electrical works 61 percent.

According to him, the total project performance of the construction of GERD has now reached 83.3 percent.

Efforts are underway to complete the project within the coming two and half years, he added.

It is to be recalled that, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially inaugurated the generation 375 MW hydropower from the first turbine of GERD, on February 20, 2022.

Currently, the two turbines are generating 750 MW.

The GERD is an affirmation of Ethiopia’s commitment for equitable and reasonable utilization of the Abbay River, it was indicated.

GERD as an anchor project for cooperation in the region and will have paramount contribution to the economic integration in the region.