Education Is Important Aspect of Ethio-India Relationship, Indian Ambassador Says

Addis Ababa August 10/2022 /ENA/ Education has been an important aspect of the multifaceted and long-standing bilateral relationship between Ethiopia and India, Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia said.

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee commemorated its 175th year of foundation at an event held in Addis Ababa on Tuesday.

On the occasion, IIT Roorkee signed MoU of Cooperation with 4 public universities in Ethiopia namely, Ambo University, Haramaya University, University of Gonder, and Wallaga University.

The MoU aim at strengthening academic research between the institute and the four Universities, it was indicated.

Ambassador Shri Robert Shetkintong said that Indian scholars have been teaching in remote parts of Ethiopia decades back and has played in strengthening the two countries relation.

Today there are about 1,500 Indian professors and lecturers in 40 plus Ethiopian public universities, the ambassador stated, adding “education is still a very important aspect of our relations.”

According to the ambassador, academic sponsorship has enabled the students serve as ambassador of both countries and promoted people-to-people relations.

Students from more than 57 countries have been educated in IIT Roorkee, it was learned.

Ethiopian nationals (IIT Roorkee alumni) attended the event.