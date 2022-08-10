Chair of US House Foreign Relations Committee Lauds Positive Progress in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa August 10/2022 /ENA/ US Congressman and Chair of US House Foreign Relations Committee, Gregory Meeks expressed his encouragement by the positive progress achieved in the areas of humanitarian access, ceasefire, peace-building and national dialogue-related issues in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia’ s Ambassador to USA Seleshi Bekele held productive conversations with the US Congressman and Chair of US House Foreign Relations Committee, Gregory Meeks today.

During the occasion, Ambassador Seleshi briefed Chairman Meeks on the progress and challenges regarding humanitarian assistance for conflict and natural disaster affected areas, peace-building, economic sector strides, democratization process, Ethiopia’s blockade from AGOA, HR.6600 and S.3199 Bills, the recent attempt of Al Shabab terrorist group on Ethiopia and other related matters.

He further elaborated on the need to remove the two Bills and reinstate Ethiopia to the AGOA benefit given the significant steps taken by the federal government in all aspects.

Ambassador Seleshi also said the century-old and long-lasting relationship of the countries deserve not a punitive measure on Ethiopia rather a constructive engagement in trade, investment, climate change, energy, peace and security.

Chairman Meeks on his part expressed his encouragement by the positive progress achieved in the areas of humanitarian access, ceasefire, peace-building & national dialogue-related issues.

He also echoed the need to transform the historic relations between the two countries into increased trade and economic cooperation.

He further assured the Ambassador of his commitment to an enhanced Ethio-US relation on all fronts beyond the current gabs.