Ethiopia’s IPSTI Providing Post Conflict Recovery Course for 34 African Peace Keepers

Addis Ababa August 8/2022/ENA/ The International Peace Support Training Institute (IPSTI) of Ethiopia is providing Post Conflict Recovery Course for 34 peacekeepers from 8 African countries in Addis Ababa.



Japan and UNDP have provided financial and technical support to the weeks-long training organized for the army, police and civilian peace keepers drawn from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, South Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia, DRC Congo and Uganda.

Opening the training today, State Minister of Defense, Marta Luigi said the International Peace Support Training Institute (IPSTI) is contributing for capacity building of peace keepers with supports of Japan and UNDP.

“IPSTI is working to contribute its part by extending its curriculum to a higher level of education, expanding its training areas and conducting research in relevant fields.”

Japan’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ito Takako said Japan has financially supported the Post Conflict Recovery Course and UNDP assisted technically.

“Japan recognizes that IPSTI is the core organization of the capacity building for peace keepers and believes that the Post Conflict Recovery Course will contribute to the development of capable personnel who will become core members in peace keeping operations and enhance the effectiveness of peace keeping operations.”

The training is expected to familiarize the trainees with post conflict recovery issues in AU and UN peace keeping operations.

Japan and UNDP have been partnering in supporting the capacity building of the organization since 2014.