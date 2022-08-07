Indian Foreign Service Institute Urged to Strengthen Cooperation with Ethiopian Counterpart

Addis Ababa August 7/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopoia’ Ambassador to India Tizita Mulugeta has urged Indian Foreign Service Institute to strengthen cooperation with Ethiopian counterpart.

The Ambassador held a discussion with Sanjiv Ranjiv, Dean of the Indian Foreign Service Institute.

Recounting the long-standing relations between Ethiopia and India, Ambassador Tizita thanked the Foreign Service Institute for providing consistent long and short-term training for Ethiopian diplomats to help them have a full-fledged career in the field of diplomacy.

She called on the institute to further strengthen cooperation with the Ethiopian Foreign Service Institute.

In this regard, Ambassador Tizita requested the esteemed Institute to resume diplomatic training courses that had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dean of the Indian Foreign Service Institute, appreciated the friendly and historical ties between the two countries and reaffirmed the commitment to intensifying the engagement that has been offering professional courses for foreign diplomats under the framework of South-South Cooperation.

Moreover, the Dean said the Foreign Service Institute can accommodate short-term training on bilateral modalities as per request if the country is able to send more than 15 diplomats at once.

Finally, the two sides reached consensus to further expand the training programs and strengthen cooperation between the foreign service institutes of the two countries by implementing the Memorandum of Understanding signed on May 9, 2018, in New Delhi.

Ambassador Tizita urges Indian Foreign Service Institute to strengthen cooperation with Ethiopian counterpart