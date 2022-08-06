Ethiopia’s Ambassador Bacha Presents Credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta

Addis Ababa August 6/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kenya, Bacha Debele, presented his credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State House in Nairobi yesterday.



During the ceremony, the ambassador expressed his commitment to further enhance the robust, longstanding and multifaceted diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Kenya, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Bacha is the 16th Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to Kenya, it was indicated.

Diplomatic tie between Ethiopia and Kenya was first established in 1907.

More importantly, the governments and people of the countries have a very solid long-standing fraternal relationship that would serve to strengthen the interstate ties and promote cooperation in the region.