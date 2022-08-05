Nation to Provide over 70 Mln Nat’l Digital ID in 3 years

Addis Ababa August 5/2022 /ENA/ National Digital ID Project planned to provide over 70 million national digital IDs by 2025.

The National Digital ID Project and the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations (ECCSA) discussed on the objective and benefits of digital ID.

National Digital ID Project Stakeholders Relations Head, Mina Awol said that age, gender, fingerprints, resident address and other essential elements to verify an individual are incorporated in the new national digital ID.

She added that every Ethiopian regardless of age can have the national digital ID.

Pilot project has been carried out in Addis Ababa, Oromia, and Sidama regions for 125,000 citizens and was successful, it was indicated.

Activity is already begun to provide 12 million national digital ID in the upcoming Ethiopian budget year and citizens can get the service from their nearby Ethiopian Commercial Bank, and Ethio telecom, she added.

Health Minister, Lia Tadesse said that the national digital ID has paramount importance for the health sector.

Digital health equipment has not been used so far because of the absence of digital ID, she added.

The digital ID will enable over 40 million health insurance users get accelerated services.