Global Alliance vows to strengthen support for Ethiopia

Addis Ababa August 5/2022 /ENA/ Global Alliance for the Rights of Ethiopians (GARE) has vowed to continue support to address various humanitarian and non-humanitarian needs of the country.

Visiting Yeab Kidney Transplant & Dialysis Center opened at Menelik II Hospital, a public-private partnership today, GARE President Betru Gebregezabihir said as a civil association organization, it has been responding to various humanitarian needs in Ethiopia.

GARE is a diaspora group formed to promote the rights of Ethiopians.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, GARE has raised over one million US dollar by bringing together the Ethiopian Diaspora, Betru said.

The donation was aimed at boosting Ethiopia’s response capability to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding today’s visit to Yeab Kidney Transplant & Dialysis Center is aimed at looking at ways to open similar health facilities in various cities of Ethiopia including Bahir Dar and Gonder towns.

It is to be recalled that the center was built inside the premises of Menelik II Comprehensive Specialized Hospital where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated in May 2022.

According to him, the center complies with international standards in the provision of dialysis service.

Such health facilities need to be open in various places across Ethiopia, he said; however, they can not do it alone unless the diaspora community assists them, he added.

In today’s visit, members of the Dallas Task Force and supporters were present.