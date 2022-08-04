Newly Appointed Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Ethiopia Presents Credentials

Addis Ababa August 4/2022/ENA/ The newly appointed ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Fahad Obaydallah Alhumaydani Almotairi, presented a copy of his credentials today to Demeke Atnefu Ambulu, Protocol Affairs Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.



During the occasion, the Director General congratulated the Ambassador on his new appointment and lauded the long-standing, historic relationship between the two nations, which has been firmly established by people-to-people ties over the centuries.

He further mentioned that the solid foundation for our bilateral relationship and partnership was laid with the First Hijra in the 7th century when Ethiopia welcomed the followers of the Prophet Mohammed by providing sanctuary and hospitality.

The Director General briefed the newly appointed ambassador about the measures being undertaken by the government of Ethiopia for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in northern Ethiopia; the establishment of the National Dialogue Commission; and the AU-led tripartite negotiation on the GERD.

Both exchanged views on how to further deepen and bolster bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, development financing, as well as implementing a labor agreement, among others.

With regard to Ethiopians living in Saudi Arabia, Demeke extended gratitude to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its support of the repatriation of Ethiopian citizens and request to assist with the rehabilitation and integration process.

Finally, the Saudi Arabian ambassador expressed his desire for the consolidation and strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.