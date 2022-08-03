Ethiopia’s Chief of Staff Extends Congratulatory Message to 95th Anniversary of Chinese PLA

Addis Ababa August 3 /2022(ENA) Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula sent a congratulatory message to the 95th founding anniversary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

August 1st 2022 marks the 95th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army of China, it was indicated.

The PLA is considered as the people’s armed forces founded by the Communist Party of China (CPC) and it has been dedicated to the service for the Chinese people and Chinese nation as well as safeguarding world peace over the past 95 years.

Accordingly, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula in his congratulatory message, expressed his appreciation for the good role played by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army at home and abroad.

The chief of staff particularly lauded PLA in safeguarding the sovereignty, security and interests of China as well as for the peace and stability of the world at large.

Noting that Ethiopia and China have a longstanding historical friendship, he pointed out that the relationship between the two countries is showing significant growth in the fields of politics, economy, culture, education and health.

Ethiopian and Chinese relations as friendly countries have been bearing fruit in spheres of military and diplomacy, Field Marshal Birhanu confirmed indicating that efforts are being made to elevate their cooperation to a higher level.