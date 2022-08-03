Ethiopia will Continue Efforts for Peace, Stability in the Region & World: Defense Minister Abraham

Addis Ababa August 3/2022(ENA) Defense Minister, Abraham Belay said that Ethiopia will continue its efforts in a strengthened manner towards ensuring peace and stability of the region and the world at large.

Defense Minister, Abraham Belay has participated in the second China-Africa Peace and Security Forum of Ministerial meeting.

In his remarks, Abraham pointed out that it is high time to cooperate with peace forces to resolve the security crisis that are happening in the world and the east Africa region.

Ethiopia, owner of an ancient civilization, is working with determination to solve African problems by Africans and in the spirit of pan-Africanism, he underscored.

The Minister lauded the inclusive and balanced stand of the Chinese government contribution to ensure global peace and stability.

Nearly 50 ministerial leaders and senior representatives from the African Union (AU) and African countries have attended the second China-Africa Peace and Security Forum Ministerial meeting under the theme “Strengthen solidarity and coordination to achieve common security”.