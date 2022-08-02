Ethiopia, Algeria Keen to Scale Up Collective Endeavors

Addis Ababa August 2 /2022 (ENA)Ethiopia and Algeria have expressed keenness to scale up collective endeavors in various issues.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti, Berhanu Tsegaye has conferred with the newly appointed Algerian Ambassador to Djibouti, Irki Mohamed today, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the occasion, Ambassador Berhanu noted that the relations between the two sisterly countries dates back even before Algeria’s independence in 1962, in their collective quest for anti-colonial struggle.

Since then, they have enjoyed long-standing relations as well as strategic cooperations both on bilateral and multilateral arrays, he added.

The Ambassador also briefed his Algerian counterpart on his government’s unwavering commitments in making sure all essential goods and services have reached to Tigray Region.

Ethiopia’s principled positions on GERD based on fairness and equity was also discussed at length between the two Ambassadors.

Ambassador Irki expressed his confidence that the support and guidance of his Ethiopian counterpart will remain steadfast during his tenure.