Ethiopia, South Sudan Discuss on Bolstering Bilateral Ties

Addis Ababa August 2/2022 (ENA) An Ethiopian delegation led by Security Advisor of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Redwan Hussien held fruitful discussion with President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit on bilateral issues of mutual concern.

The two sides discussed on the way of fighting crimes, enhancing cooperation and exchange of intelligence, according to Ambassador Redwan.

“Our delegation met with Salva kiir, President of South Sudan and had a fruitful discussion on bilateral issues.

Fighting crimes, enhancing cooperation and exchange of intelligence have been dealt,” Redwan twitted.