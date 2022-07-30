AU Urged to Support Green Legacy Initiative to Help Ensure Continental Prosperity

Addis Ababa July 30/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia’s Green Legacy, the campaign of planting billions of tree seedlings initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, will undoubtedly benefit the region and the entire continent, South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia, James Pitia Morgan said that the eastern Africa region must take up Ethiopia’s commendable initiative of planting trees.

As part of the Green Legacy campaign, Ethiopia has provided close to one million tree seedling to South Sudan and “we are very grateful to participate with our Ethiopian brothers,” he added.

“We always feel comfortable participating with our Ethiopian brothers and sisters. Whenever there is a call for planting trees, we always participate. And it is very important that the whole region must take this initiative very seriously,” Ambassador Morgan emphasized.

According to him, it is crucial for the region to put all efforts on the Green Legacy, the initiative of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in order to mitigate desertification and the impacts of sever climate change.

When we plant trees we are not only addressing the current climate change, but also ensuring safe environment for the next generation, he added.

Furthermore, the Ambassador pointed out that the region can boost its drought resilience by planting trees and the significance of the Green Legacy in this regard is paramount.

“African Union should support the initiative [Green Legacy] because it is Africa that we are concerned and it is the prosperity of this continent that we all are after.

AU should support the initiative that PM Abiy came up with. AU should support the initiative so that the other African member states should also make sure that what has been initiated in the Horn of African can be applied in other parts of Africa,” Ambassador Morgan stated.

The Green Legacy Initiative has been initiated in 2019 by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to address various environmental challenges by promoting a green culture.

The plan was to plant 20 billion trees across the country over four years.

Ethiopia has already planted 18 billion trees with the participation of 20 million citizens over the last three years.

The nation has now been conducting the fourth edition of tree planting during this Ethiopian rainy season. So far more than 5 billion seedlings have been planted across the country in this rainy season.