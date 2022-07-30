US Senators, Representatives Stress Importance of Strengthening Ties between Ethiopia & USA

Addis Ababa July 30/2022/ENA/Ethiopian Ambassador to US, Seleshi Beleke held productive conversations with several US Senators and Representatives at different times.

Accordingly, he met with Senator Ted Cruz, Congressman Chuck Fleishmann, Congresswoman Julia Letlow, Congressman Darrell Issa, Congressman Chris Smith, Congressman Steve Womack and Congressman Darrell Issa.

In these engagements, Ambassador Seleshi briefed the law makers about the federal government’s measures on humanitarian assistance for conflict and natural disaster affected areas, peace-building, socio-economic development, democratization process, the recent attempt of Al Shabaab terrorist group on Ethiopia and other aspects.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Seleshi has also explained Ethiopia’s concern regarding HR.6600 and S.3199 bills to the US lawmakers.

If passed, the Bills would only have unproductive results on the long-lasting relations of the two countries and the ongoing encouraging developments in Ethiopia, Seleshi said.

He also elaborated on how Ethiopia’s suspension from AGOA benefit is hurting ordinary Ethiopians and requested the officials for Ethiopia’s reinstatement.

The officials on their part recognized the positive progress witnessed in the areas of humanitarian access, peace-building efforts and dialogue process.

They also indicated the importance of strengthening historic ties between the two countries, while expressing their commitment to bridge the current gaps.