DPM & FM Demeke Meets US Special Envoy Mike Hammer

Addis Ababa July 29/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen welcomed US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer in his office today.



According to Ministry of foreign Affairs, Demeke briefed the special envoy about the steps the Ethiopian government has been taking to ensure lasting peace in Ethiopia.

He said that Ethiopia remains committed to supporting the AU-led peace initiative as demonstrated by the appointment of a negotiating team representing the federal government.

Confidence-building measures such as the declaration of the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire, the creation of unfettered access to humanitarians, and accountability measures were also taken to redress wrongs as manifestations of the government’s commitment to peace, the deputy premier noted.

Demeke pointed out that TPLF’s wavering commitment to peace is threatening the AU-led peace process at a time when the government is showing its commitment to the peace talks.

To not take the positive developments back to square one, he stressed, the international community should put the necessary pressure on the group.

Regarding the tripartite negotiation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister expressed Ethiopia’s principled stance to reach amicable solutions.

The US Special Envoy, on his part, appreciated the government’s measures to bring lasting peace and the encouraging results in facilitating unhindered access to humanitarian operators in conflict-affected areas.