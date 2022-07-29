City Administration Expresses Gratitude to Victorious Nat’l Athletics Team

Addis Ababa July 29/2022/ENA/ The Addis Ababa City Administration held a Thanksgiving ceremony for the Ethiopian athletics team that registered stunning victory at the Oregon World Athletics Championship 2022.

The athletic team, which stood second after the US in the medal list, was earlier given warm reception by President Sahle-Work Zewde at the National Palace and the outstanding members awarded.

The City Administration Council of Addis Ababa also awarded 10 million Birr prize in total to the athletes who participated in the competition.

In addition, the athletes who won gold, silver and bronze medals were given 500 to 250 square meters of land based on their results.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Adanech Abebie said that the athletes have once again raised Ethiopia’s honor in the world arena.

“History testifies that we Ethiopians are people who do not surrender to defeat, and challenges make us stronger,” she stressed.

According to her, the athletes should be honored for their contribution in making the country’s flag fly high in the world championships.

Ethiopian Athletics Federation President, Commander Derartu Tulu said she was happy with the reception given to the athletes, stating that “the most precious gift is morale and respect we are given by the people.”

The Thanksgiving program was held under the theme: “We thank you for raising our flag in the world arena.”

Culture and Sports Minister Kejela Merdasa, former famous athletes and various government officials attended the ceremony.