New Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ethiopian Diaspora Hold Discussion

Addis Ababa July 29/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia’s new Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Rashid Mohammed, held discussion with the Ethiopian Diaspora community in Harare, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Rashid exchanged views with the Ethiopian Community on matters related to protecting the interests and rights as well as the overall situation of Ethiopian Community in Zimbabwe.

He also briefed the community on the temporary relocation of the mission in Harare to Addis Ababa due to the COVID pandemic and financial constraints.

The political ties of the two countries continued growth and they are ready and committed to elevate the economic cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples, the Ambassador elaborated.

Ambassador Rashid lauded the members of the Ethiopian Diaspora Community for laying a social foundation to Ethiopia-Zimbabwe friendship in addition to their contribution for the developmental projects of their country and wellbeing of their people.

Furthermore, he commended the role played by the Diaspora Community in raising the profile and image of Ethiopia in Zimbabwe and in supporting the diplomatic work of the mission.

He expressed that the community will continue to work in close collaboration with the mission to carry Ethiopia-Zimbabwe ties forward for greater progress and emphasized commitment of the mission in supporting activities of the community.