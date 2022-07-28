Victory at World Athletics Championship Enhances Ethiopia’s Journey to Dev’t: Team Leader

Addis Ababa July 28/2022/ENA/ The results registered at the World Athletics Championship have filled the hearts of Ethiopians with joy and help to sustain Ethiopia’s march towards development, Ethiopian Athletics Team Leader at the 18th World Athletics Championships said.



President Sahle-Work Zewde welcomed members of the Ethiopian Athletic Team at the National Palace today.

During the occasion, the team leader Tefera Molla said he is proud and happy about the victory achieved by the Ethiopian athletes.

He also lauded Ethiopians for standing with the athletics team.

Tefera recalled the repeated victories achieved by former Ethiopian athletes such as Abebe Bikila, Mamo Wolde, Miruts Yifter, Haile Gebre Sellasie, and Derartu Tulu, among others.

The team leader stated that the results obtained in the Oregon World Athletics Championship will enable the country to continue the journey to prosperity.

According to him, the victory was achieved due to the rigorous preparations, including the performance and evaluation done on a daily basis, as well as the strict discipline in recruitment.

Ethiopia ranked second in the world after United States of America and first in Africa, Tefera noted, adding that the result recorded in the athletics arena proved that there is no force that can stop Ethiopia’s journey towards prosperity.