Gov’t of Ethiopia Expresses Readiness to Peace Talks Without Preconditions

Addis Ababa July 28/2022/ENA/ The Government of Ethiopia has reiterated its readiness to the peace talks anytime and anywhere without preconditions.



The special envoys of and ambassadors of United Nations (UN), European Union and US have been briefed about position of Ethiopian government on the peace talks.

The Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser Redwan Hussein and Minister of Justice Gideon Timothiwos briefed the special envoys and ambassadors.

Ambassador Redwan said “Myself and Dr. Gedion held briefing for UN, EU and US Special Envoys and Ambassadors of US, France Italy, Germany as well as UK. We expressed positions of the Federal government.”

He added that “Government is ready to talks anytime anywhere; talks should begin without preconditions.”

Redwan further stated that the African Union (AU) leads the process and can solicit logistical support from any source.

Moreover, the National Security Advisor pointed out “We also briefed the team regarding efforts made to create collaborative environment and narrow gaps with a commission of experts of UN.”