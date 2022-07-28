USAID Pledges to Strengthen Support to Ethiopia’s Peace Endeavors

Addis Ababa July 27/2022/ENA/ The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said it will support Ethiopia’s efforts to nurture peace and stability in the country.



USAID Country Representative to Ethiopia, Brittany Gleixner said “We will continue to strengthen our support for Ethiopia’s activities to achieve peace.”

The representative officially opened a photo exhibition on Wednesday that depicts the horror of war and importance of social values to peace building activities.

The exhibition was organized in collaboration with Wollo University and USAID in Kombolcha City of Amhara Region.

Speaking at the occasion, Gleixner appreciated the efforts being underway by Wollo University to bring about peace and stability in the surrounding areas and beyond.

Particularly, she said the activities are laudable to rehabilitate the community and heal the trauma of the society after the conflict.

The representative also pledged that USAID will remain supportive for the country’s effort in order to achieve lasting peace.

Mengesha Ayene, president of Wollo University, said for his part that efforts are underway with a view to alleviate the psychological trauma of the people caused due to the war waged by TPLF in the area.

Various research supported peace building efforts have been conducted with a view to addressing disputes through dialogue, traditional mechanisms and other values of the people, he added.

Tangible changes have so far been obtained from the activities carried out by involving the elders, community leaders and other segment of the society especially with the support of USAID, the president of the University indicated.

The Exhibition, that displays photographs depicting the horror of war and the importance of cultural and social values of the people to peace building efforts, will remain open to the public for the two days.