Ethiopian Athletics Team Celebrating Historic, Extraordinary Victory in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa July 28/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Athletics team is celebrating its outstanding victory at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon with residents of Addis Ababa by touring the streets of the capital.





The athletics team has been given a hero’s welcome upon arrival to Addis Ababa on Wednesday after a remarkable performance at the world athletics championships.

A national award and recognition ceremony is also expected to take place at the National Palace later today.

In his latest message, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the shining victories the Ethiopian athletes have made at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA that Ethiopians have crowned and triumphed at the global sport stage resisting all the internal and external challenges.

Praising Ethiopian athletes for raising the national flag at the global stage, Abiy said “we have plenty of reasons to be grateful as a nation.”

It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian athletics team achieved historic results that attracted the eyes of the world at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Ethiopia had the most gold medals from among African countries and ranked second in the world by winning 4 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze at the championships.

In his recent interview with ENA, the world-renowned athlete Haile Gebre Selassie described the victory at the 18th Edition of the World Athletics Championship as a manifestation of a resilient nation and unity.