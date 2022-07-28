Ethiopia’s Athletics Team Receives Warm Welcome

Addis Ababa July 28/2022/ENA/ The Ethiopian athletics delegation which finished second with remarkable achievement at the 18th World Athletics Championships has received a warm welcome upon arrival at Bole International Airport last night.



Ethiopia finished the 2022 World Athletics Championships by winning 4 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze.

The Ethiopian athletics delegation that had registered outstanding results at the 18th World Athletics Championships, held in Oregon, USA arrived in Addis Ababa.

Upon arrival at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, the team was welcomed by senior government officials and members of the athletics community.

The Ethiopian Athletics Team will receive a grand reception today by the residents of the capital and senior government officials.

The team will conduct tours across the main streets of the capital in an open bus as part of the welcoming ceremony.

There will be also awarding ceremony at the National Palace to grant recognition to the team for its remarkable achievements that brought Ethiopia front at this global event.