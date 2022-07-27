Monkeypox Not Found in Ethiopia, COVID-19 Spreading & Causing Death

Addis Ababa July 27/2022/ENA/ Monkeypox is not found in Ethiopia but COVID-19 is still spreading and causing loss of life, according to health officials.

At a joint statement officials of Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Health Institute gave today, breakout of the viral zoonotic disease monkeypox has occurred in 59 countries but not in Ethiopia.

However, Ethiopian Public Health Institute Director-General Dr. Mesay Hailu said COVID-19 has continued spreading due to the failure of the public to take the prevention measures.

According to him, 11,000 people were infected by COVID-19 last month and 35 persons died. The virus has killed 7,568 people in total in Ethiopia.

The director-general called on all sections of the society to strictly adhere to the preventive measures in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Health State Minister Dr. Dereje Deguma said on his part that malaria has been spreading fast since the beginning of the rainy season.

Yet the number of people infected by malaria has declined from 1.7 million in 2020 to 1.3 million at present, he added.

Though measles also occurred in 5 regions of 45 woredas in Amhara, Oromia,Somali, SNNP, South West, and Somali, the state minister revealed that the disease it is now under control.