Ethiopia Sustains Unity Through Perseverance as Ever: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa July 27/2022/ENA/ Despite the unbearable challenges Ethiopia faced from within and outside, it has maintained its unity through perseverance as ever, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.



In a statement he posted today, the premier said that Ethiopia will pursue the path of development it has chosen without losing its direction.

He noted that wheat production has been intensified in the dry season to fulfill not only the needs of the country but also to export. It is indeed on the verge accomplishing the objective.

Despite the erroneous belief of some that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) would stop, it has already started generating power, Abiy added.

According to him, the country which has been associated with famine and poverty has continued striving to become an earthly heaven by planting billions of tree seedlings and accomplishing park developments.

He underscored that Ethiopia is pressing ahead without losing its focus.

The sufferings have not stop us, the premier stated, noting that “what we have gained exceeds what we have lost.”

Forces that strive to thwart the reform, those who have strong interest in the Nile River and the Horn of Africa in particular, have been directly and indirectly unleashing their destructive influence on the country, he elaborated.

Many Western big media outlets and institutions have also waged campaigns against our country by counting on the power of their governments, Abiy noted.

They also did everything in their capacity to destroy our economy and even tried to create wage between us and our friends to twist our arms and control us indirectly.

In the last two years, many countries have failed to withstand international pressure and collapsed, the premier noted, adding Ethiopia has however miraculously withstood the challenges.

Noting the shining victories the Ethiopian athletes have made at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States of America, the premier said Ethiopians have crowned and triumphed at the global sport stage resisting all the internal and external challenges.

Praising Ethiopian athletes for raising the national flag at the global stage, Abiy said “we have plenty of reasons to be grateful as a nation.”

It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian athletics team achieved historic results that attracted the eyes of the world at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Ethiopia had the most gold medals from among African countries and ranked second in the world by winning 4 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze at the championships.

In his recent interview with ENA, the world-renowned athlete Haile Gebre Selassie described the victory at the 18th Edition of the World Athletics Championship as a manifestation of a resilient nation and unity.