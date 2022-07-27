US Committed to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to drought affected People in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa July 27/2022/ENA/ The United States Government is committed to providing humanitarian assistance to people affected by drought in Ethiopia, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy, Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson, said.

The United States through the USAID is providing an additional 488 million USD in critical humanitarian assistance to the people of Ethiopia today.

With today’s announcement of humanitarian assistance, USAID partners will meet urgent needs for 4.8 million people across Ethiopia.

Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson and USAID Mission Director, Sean Jones have held press conference on new humanitarian assistance.

Chargé d’Affaires said that the drought in Ethiopia is getting worse.

She went on as saying: “We as the United States government and people determined to help the country and people of Ethiopia. Today, we are announcing a new contribution of 488 million USD for drought relief on top of already existing funds that we have committed so far this year.”

USAID Mission Director, Sean Jones, on his part said that humanitarian situation in Ethiopia and across the horn is dire. According to estimated figures he mentioned, more than 8.1 million Ethiopians are impacted by the drought, including more than 7.4 million people who are in need of an immediate assistance.

Farmers are also experiencing widespread crop losses and 2.5 million livestock deaths have been reported, a significant loss in sources of food and income.

“Our assistance is unconditional and reflects American values and it also demonstrates our continued commitment to the Ethiopian people. And unfortunately, it really is going to be Ethiopian children who are going to bear the worst of this disaster,” he added.

The new funding will build on humanitarian assistance that we are already providing in various packages including emergency food assistance, life-saving nutrition support, assistance and support to farmers to prevent crop and livestock losses, and safe drinking water and emergency health care to prevent the disease that is exacerbated by hunger and more, he noted.

Much more needs to be done he said, adding the United State Government urges the world to step up efforts to respond to this crisis and urged for additional donors to be on board.

He said “The United States has already prioritized these additional emergency resources and we will call on other donors to do the same.”

Mission Director stated that this announcement brings the American people’s investment for the drought response to Ethiopia to more than 668 million USD this year and over 1 billion USD just in the past two years.