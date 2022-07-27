Ethiopia, Russia Agree to further Cement Bilateral Relations

Addis Ababa July 27/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks on various issues of mutual interest today.



According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides have agreed to strengthen their relations in economy, trade, science and technology.

During the discussion, Demeke said that the fruitful discussion the two ministers had reaffirmed that Ethiopia and Russia have shared values and interests in various areas.

Regarding the tripartite negotiation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the deputy premier explained Ethiopia’s commitment to abide by principled discussions that pave way for mutual benefits.

He also pointed out that the country attaches significant importance to the longstanding historical relations with the Russia and appreciated its unwavering support to Ethiopia during difficult times.

Moreover, Demeke briefed his Russian counterpart on current issues in Ethiopia.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on his part, handed over to Demeke the message sent by President Vladimir Putin to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Lavrov called the Ethio-Russia relationships delightful and effective, noting the need to hold a meeting of the joint commission of the two countries.

He further said Russia would continue to work together with Ethiopia on international and regional issues.