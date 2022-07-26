Russian FM Lavrov Arrives in Addis for Working Visit

Addis Ababa July 26/2022 /ENA/Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Addis Ababa for a two-day working visit to Ethiopia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen and other senior officials welcomed Sergey Lavrov at Bole International Airport.

During his stay in Ethiopia, Lavrov is expected to discuss the longstanding and historical relationship between the two countries with high-level government officials.

The minister and the Ethiopian officials will also review the status of previously signed agreements between the countries.

Lavrov visited Ethiopia in March 2018 and signed agreements in various sectors to boost bilateral relations.

The Russian Foreign Minister had visited Egypt, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo before his arrival in Ethiopia.