Preparations Finalized to Warmly Welcome Nat’l Athletics Team

Addis Ababa July 26/2022 /ENA/ Ministry of Culture and Sport announced that it has completed preparations to warmly welcome the Ethiopian athletics team which has registered spectacular results at the 18th World Athletics Championship.

It is to be learned that Ethiopia won four gold, four silver and two bronze medals at the World Athletics Championships held in Oregon, USA.

As a result Ethiopia ranked second in the world after United States of America and first in Africa.

Culture and Sport Minister Kejela Merdasa said a grand reception ceremony will be given to the athletes that made Ethiopia proud.

Therefore, preparations have been made to warmly welcome the athletes.

The team work the athletes showed was also admirable, the minister noted.

The athletics team will arrive in Addis Ababa tomorrow night and they will be welcomed by residents of Addis Ababa at selected places.