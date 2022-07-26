Dialogue Commission Well Received in Different Parts of Ethiopia: Deputy Commissioner

Addis Ababa July 26/2022 /ENA/ The National Dialogue Commission said it has received strong cooperation and acceptance in different parts of the country in its efforts to introduce the objective of the commission.

The National Dialogue Commission was established with the view to creating consensus on fundamental national issues.

National Dialogue Deputy Commissioner, Hirut Gebreselassie told ENA that the commission is traveling to different parts of the country to effectively enlighten stakeholders about its objectives and activities.

The commission has so far introduced its objectives to political party leaders, civil associations, religious leaders, and other pertinent stakeholders, it was learned.

Thus far it has held meetings with more than 7 chief administrators and sections of society, she added.

In the discussions held with political party leaders, most of them have expressed willingness to work in cooperation with the commission to make the dialogue successful, Hirut stated.

“Most of the opposition parties and the ruling party have expressed their willingness to work with us. Over 40 organizations have told us that they will work with us and we have agreed to work together.”

As the preparation chapter takes more time and effort, we are working in collaboration with all stakeholders to make the national dialogue fruitful, she pointed out..

The deputy commissioner finally called on all Ethiopians to strengthen their cooperation with the commission for the success of the national dialogue.

It is to be recalled that 11 commissioners were appointed by the House of People’s Representatives on October 2022 to coordinate the dialogue.