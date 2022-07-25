DPM & FM Demeke Holds Discussion With Int’l Commission Of Human Rights Experts

Addis Ababa July 25/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen held exploratory discussions today with the International Commission of Human Rights Experts.



The discussion was conducted as a follow up to the discussion held in Geneva in May, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Experts are in Addis Ababa to discuss with the Government Officials and other stakeholders.

The objective of the discussion is to try to find mutually acceptable modalities for possible engagement with the Government in discharge of their mandate.