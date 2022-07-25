Ethiopia, Cyprus Agree to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation on Various Dev’t Areas

Addis Ababa July 25/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia and the Republic of Cyprus have agreed to work closely on various development areas including education, health, tourism and agriculture.



Ethiopian Ambassador Demitu Hambisa held bilateral discussion with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Cyprus, Ioannis Kasoulides, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Rome.

On the occasion, the two sides discussed bilateral, regional and international issues as well as current situation in Ethiopia.

Concerning strengthening the long-existing good relationship between the two countries, the two sides agreed to work closely on some identified areas like education, health, tourism and Agriculture.

During the occasion, Ambassador Demitu Habisa briefed the minister about the efforts of the government to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected areas as a result of natural and manmade crisis.

The Ambassador also briefed the minister on the status of the National Dialogue committee as well as the efforts of the government towards human rights violation accountability.