Ethiopia’s Coffee Export Hits 196 Percent Growth in China, Says Chinese Official

Addis Ababa July 23/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia’s coffee export to China, one of the main destinations for coffee exports, grew by 196 percent in 2021, according to Department of African Affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).



China’s MFA African Affairs Department Director-General Wu Peng twitted that “Ethiopia’s coffee production is expected to flourish with highs of four folds in the coming harvest season.”

According to him, Ethiopia’s coffee is highly popular with Chinese customers.

“As one of the main destinations for coffee exports, China’s coffee imports grew by 196 percent in 2021. The coffee was highly appreciated by Chinese people,” the director-general wrote.

Ethiopia obtained a record-hit 1.4 billion USD from coffee export in 2021/22 fiscal year that concluded on the 7th of July.

The country has set an unprecedented record in terms of volume and revenue since it started exporting coffee to the world market.