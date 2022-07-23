WB approves 100 million USD support program for Africa CDC

Addis Ababa July 23/2022/ENA/ The World Bank has approved 100 million USD support program for the Africa Centers for Disease Control (Africa CDC) that will help enhance its technical capacity and institutional framework to intensify support to African countries in preparing for, detecting, and responding to disease outbreaks and public health emergencies.



In its press release, the WB said the African continent is addressing several infectious disease outbreaks in addition to COVID-19 and there are growing risks looking ahead.

Recent assessments have revealed that widespread gaps in the preparedness capacities of African countries that disproportionately impact the poorest and more vulnerable, the bank added.

Regional approaches to health policies and interventions in complementarity with country and global efforts underscore the value of a strong Africa CDC geared towards safeguarding the health of the continent.

Acting Director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Ahmed Ogwell Ouma said “Africa is changing the dynamic in its journey to realizing a New Public Health Order. This project comes at a critical time as we focus on enhancing our support to AU Member States on the health security agenda and standing up our autonomous institution of the AU.”

The project will help to cultivate regional capabilities critical to ensuring a resilient and prepared continent. It will do this by helping to build and maintain a robust public health workforce across countries’ health systems.

Importantly, the project will help Africa CDC expand and strengthen its institutional footprint to provide tailored support to member states.

This includes support to its Regional Collaborating Centers to contextualize, implement and network flagship programming such as laboratories and surveillance across sub regions in close collaboration with countries, Regional Economic Communities and partners.

World Bank Director for Regional Integration for Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Northern Africa, Boutheina Guermazi said on her part that “our investment in the Africa CDC underscores the World Bank’s long-term commitment to supporting African-led regional institutions and Africa’s public health preparedness agenda.”

She added that diseases do not respect borders and must be tackled collectively, requiring trusted leadership at the regional level and strong health systems across the continent.