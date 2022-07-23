Ethiopian Signs 787 Landing Gear Exchange Agreement With Boeing

Addis Ababa July 23/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Airlines has signed a 787 Landing Gear Exchange Agreement with the Boeing Company.



During the signing ceremony at the Farnborough Air Show FIA2022, Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew said, “We are pleased to sign an agreement with Boeing for the repair and exchange service of Boeing 787 landing gears.

The new contract includes 19 787-8 landing gear exchanges. With this new service, Ethiopian Airlines will receive predictable pricing, reduced inventory investment, and instant access to Boeing’s global inventory and will complement the parts support program in place for the 787 and 777.

This year marks 10 years since Ethiopian Airlines introduced the 787 platform, and this landing gear exchange is part of our long-term strategic relationship between Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines, he added.

Additionally, Ethiopia has signed for Boeing’s Airplane Health Management service for their 787 and 737-8 fleets.

“We are delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with Ethiopian Airlines with landing gear exchange that deliver the support Ethiopian requires for its 787-8s and by bring Airplane Health Management to Ethiopia 737-8 and 787 fleets,” said President and CEO of Boeing Global Services, Stephanie Pope.