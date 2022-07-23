AU Chairperson Welcomes Signing of Russia/Ukraine Agreement to Resume Grain Exports

July 23, 2022 (ENA) The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomed the signing of Russia/Ukraine agreement to resume grain exports under auspices of Turkiye and United Nations.



The agreement signed by Russia and Ukraine of agreements under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the export of grain and agricultural products via the Black Sea.

The Chairperson also wishes to warmly congratulate Macky Sall, President of Senegal and current Chair of the African Union for having called for the urgent need for the resumption of cereals from Ukraine and Russia to global markets as made to President Vladimir Putin during a joint AU mission to Sochi on 3 June 2022, of which this welcome development is a testament.

Furthermore, he reiterated the appeal of the African Union as expressed on 24 February 2022 for the parties to establish an immediate ceasefire and open further political negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations in the interests of global peace and stability.

The African Union reaffirmed its continued and steadfast commitment to multilateralism and the shared responsibility of all members of the international community to work towards global peace and stability.