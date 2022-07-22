Israel Vows to Continue Supporting Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative

Addis Ababa July 22/2022/ENA/ The Government of Israel has vowed to continue its support to realize the Ethiopian Green Legacy Initiative.



Staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Ethiopia and Ministry of Peace planted tree seedlings in the premises of the Embassy today as part of the ongoing Green Legacy campaign.

During the occasion, Peace Minister Binalf Andualem stated that the longstanding relationship between Ethiopia and Israel is strong.

Noting that the two countries have been working in partnership on issues of building peace, he said the Government of Israel has expressed its readiness to support Ethiopia’s peace building effort in a discussion held recently between his ministry and the Embassy.

The cooperation between the countries also affirms their commitment to enhance development endeavors and implementation of the Green Legacy initiative, the minister added.

Israel’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Aleligne Admasu said that the Embassy has been taking part in the Green Legacy campaign and the seedlings planted today are edible fruits.

“The ongoing Green Legacy campaign initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is commendable,” the ambassador stated, adding that the Government of Israel will contribute its share with a view to enhancing and ensuring the continuation of the initiative.

The Israel Embassy in Addis Ababa will also exert effort to set example for the other embassies in the capital so that they could support the Green Legacy Initiative.

Ethiopia launched the Green Legacy Initiative in 2019 to plant 20 billion trees in four years all over the country.

The nation has so far planted over 18 billion seedlings over the past three years.

The initiative will be completed this rainy season by planting more than 6 billion seedlings.