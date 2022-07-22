Prez. Mnangagwa Stresses Need for Enhancing Ethio-Zimbabwe Economic, Cultural Ties

Addis Ababa July 22/2022/ENA/ President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has stressed the need to enhance economic and socio-cultural ties between Ethiopia and Zimbabwe to make full use of the African Continental Free Trade Area.



The president made the remark while receiving the letter of credentials of Rashid Mohammed , Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

During the occasion, the president noted that ties between Ethiopia and Zimbabwe are very deep, further underlining the need to add economic and socio-cultural vitality and vigor to the excellent political ties of the two countries through exchange of visits between business persons and chambers of commerce of the two nations and make full use of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The president also emphasized the urgency to focus on Africa to look inwards, tap the potentials and achieve food security, appreciating the important steps being undertaken by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to substitute imported wheat with domestic production.

Cooperation is needed in this regard to help Africa feed itself producing its own food, he underscored.

President Mnangagwa commended Ethiopia for its precious support and contribution in the liberation struggle of Zimbabwe against colonialism, providing training to thousands of Zimbabwean freedom fighters.

He expressed his gratitude for the continued support of Ethiopia in the training of pilots and air service personnel, adding that Ethiopia-Zimbabwe relations continue to deepen in the aviation sector.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Rashid on his part conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes from President Sahle-Work Zewde and expressed his appreciation to President Mnangagwa for the kind arrangements of the presentation of credentials.

He also noted that Ethiopia-Zimbabwe ties are historic, affirming that Ethiopia cherishes its relations with Zimbabwe to maintain the continued growth of the political cooperation and lay a solid economic and socio-cultural foundation to the already excellent relations.

Ambassador Rashid also briefed President Mnangagwa on the government’s peace efforts to bring lasting peace in the country as well as Ethiopia’s reasonable position on the AU-led trilateral GERD negotiations.